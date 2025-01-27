Entertainment

Zoe Saldana’s blackface controversy resurfaces amid first Oscar nomination celebration

Zoe Saldanas celebrated her first Oscar nomination for 'Emilia Pérez'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 27, 2025
Zoe Saldana’s blackface controversy resurfaces amid first Oscar nomination celebration
Zoe Saldana’s blackface controversy resurfaces amid first Oscar nomination celebration

Just days after Zoe Saldana celebrated her first Oscar nomination for Emilia Pérez, controversy has reignited online as fans revisit her past blackface scandal.

Amid celebrating her nomination, fans flooded to Twitter to share their horror after her blackface controversy from 2016 resurfaced when she played Nina Simone in the singer's biopic.

The light-skinned actress, who is of Puerto Rican, Dominican, and Haitian heritage, played Simone wearing a complete bodysuit, prosthetic nose, black makeup, and fake teeth.

One fan took to X(former Twitter), they wrote, “it’s insane that she did this and I’ll never forget it!!! sorry.”

Another added, “Today I learned that Zoe Saldana played Nina Simone in a movie where she did it in blackface, this was only in 2016!”

The third remarked, “ 'It's so crazy to do all this, rather than just hiring a dark skin actress??? It was 2016, it's not like there was a shortage of relevant dark skin actresses....”

The controversy started four years later after the film's release in 2012 for her role.

To note, Zoe earned the nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Rita Mora Castro in the musical crime drama Emilia Perez. 

Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt birthday message for partner Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt birthday message for partner Georgina
Prince William, Princess Kate host Jordan’s Crown Prince for royal engagement

Prince William, Princess Kate host Jordan’s Crown Prince for royal engagement
Prince Andrew plays ‘video games’ at Royal Lodge amid King Charles feud

Prince Andrew plays ‘video games’ at Royal Lodge amid King Charles feud
Princess Kate joins Prince William for key event amid King Charles absence

Princess Kate joins Prince William for key event amid King Charles absence
Reese Witherspoon chosen as Jury Foreman after 'Legally Blonde' role
Reese Witherspoon chosen as Jury Foreman after 'Legally Blonde' role
Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray expresses concerns over ongoing family feud
Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray expresses concerns over ongoing family feud
'Stranger Things' actor gives rare update on season 5 after release date leak
'Stranger Things' actor gives rare update on season 5 after release date leak
Brittany Mahomes celebrates Patrick & Chiefs’ AFC championship win with sweet tribute
Brittany Mahomes celebrates Patrick & Chiefs’ AFC championship win with sweet tribute
Bradley Cooper, daughter Lea attends NFC Championship without Gigi Hadid
Bradley Cooper, daughter Lea attends NFC Championship without Gigi Hadid
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds party with Michele Morrone amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds party with Michele Morrone amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team fires back at makers of 'The Fall of Diddy'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team fires back at makers of 'The Fall of Diddy'
Jennifer Lopez breaks down in tears as her film gets standing ovation at Sundance
Jennifer Lopez breaks down in tears as her film gets standing ovation at Sundance
SZA celebrates multiple milestones ahead of Super Bowl performance
SZA celebrates multiple milestones ahead of Super Bowl performance
Justin Baldoni gets sister's support amid Blake Lively legal controversy
Justin Baldoni gets sister's support amid Blake Lively legal controversy
‘Stranger Things’ main star achieves huge milestone before season 5 release
‘Stranger Things’ main star achieves huge milestone before season 5 release
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars to perform ‘Die with a Smile’ at Grammys 2025?
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars to perform ‘Die with a Smile’ at Grammys 2025?