Jennifer Lopez breaks down in tears as her film gets standing ovation at Sundance

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' premiered at Sundance Film Festival on Sunday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 27, 2025
Jennifer Lopez has broken down in tears as her latest film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, received a standing ovation at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

The musical drama, which stars JLo as siren Ingrid Luna, was premiered at the Eccles Theatre in Park City, Utah, on Sunday.

During an interview with Variety, Lopez confessed that the film was a lifelong dream come true.

'I've been waiting for this moment my whole life,' she told the outlet.

Lopez continued, “The reason I even wanted to be in this business is because my mom would sit me in front of the TV and [West Side Story] would come on once a year. I was mesmerized and was like, ‘That’s what I want to do.’ This is the first time I actually got to do it.”

“This man made my dream come true,” he further added, referring director Bill Condon.

To note, the Sundance premiere marks Condon’s first return to the festival since 1998's Gods and Monsters.

“I came here 27 years ago. The experience of launching that movie here is something I'll never forget,” he expressed at the event.

For the red carpet, Lopez wore a bedazzled see-through Valdrin Sahiti gown, featuring Hassanzadeh jewelry in the shape of a spider web.

Moreover, Jennifer Lopez’ ex-husband Ben Affleck, with whom she recently settled her divorce , is one of the eight credited executive producers on Kiss of the Spider Woman along with his longtime pal Matt Damon, Diego Luna, and she herself. 

