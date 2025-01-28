Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift say five words in heartfelt post-game moment

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift shared a heartfelt moment on the field, telling each other, 'I love you so much,' after the Chief’s thrilling victory in AFC championship.
While celebrating the earning of third straight spot at the Super Bowl on Sunday, January 26, the tight end and the Lover crooner shared an intense smooch and “I love you”s as the cameras captured the touching moment.
In the viral moment Kelce and Swift kiss each other and they said “I love you so much,” to which Swift responds, “I love you. I’m so proud of you.”
As confetti rained down on them during the postgame festivities, the pair exchanged several grins and kisses.
To celebrate the Chiefs' victory over the Buffalo Bills, Kelce's mother, Donna, also joined them on the pitch.
Prior to this, Kelce deliver a speech, accepting the Lamar Hunt trophy, he said, "Hey, before you guys get out of here," then he sang the chorus of the song Get Down Tonight by KC & The Sunshine Band.
"Just do a little dance. Make a little love," he crooned, as Swift laughed and cheered.
To note, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kicked off their romance in September 2023.