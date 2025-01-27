Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team fires back at makers of 'The Fall of Diddy' 

Sean Diddy Combs' legal practitioners strongly condemned the upcoming investigative documentary The Fall of Diddy amid rapper's lawsuits.
According to Daily Mail, the disgraced rap icon, who is currently jailed in the Metropolitan Detention Centre due to serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, will be exposed in the new investigation docu-series, which will premiere on Monday and Tuesday on OTT platforms.
Before the release of the series, Diddy's attorneys issued a brief statement recently in which they criticised the makers of the documentary and claimed it is the ultimate effort to cash in on the rapper's ongoing circumstances.
They wrote, "These documentaries are rushing to cash in on the media circus surrounding Mr. Combs, The producers failed to provide sufficient time or details for his representatives to address unsubstantiated claims."
"Many from unidentified participants whose allegations lack context, by withholding this information, they made it impossible for Mr. Combs to present facts to counter these fabricated accusations," lawyers added.
They further alleged that the production team has clearly attempted to hide the truth by showing one-sided narratives in the series.
These remarks of the 55-year-old record producer's lawyers came after a preview was released featuring former editor-in-chief of Vibe magazine, Danyel Smith, who accused the rapper of harassment.
The 59-year-old journalist previously claimed that Sean Diddy Combs threatened her for publishing his cover photos without his consent.