Brittany Mahomes celebrates Patrick & Chiefs’ AFC championship win with sweet tribute

Brittany Mahomes proudly cheered on the star quarterback after ’ AFC championship win

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 27, 2025
Brittany Mahomes couldn’t contain her excitement as she celebrated her husband, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs’ triumphant victory in the AFC Championship.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the mom-of-three proudly cheered on the star quarterback, declaring, ‘See y’all in New Orleans!’ as the Chiefs gear up for their next big challenge at the Super Bowl.

In a shared post, Brittany posted a photo of herself standing on the sidelines after her husband Patrick Mahomes played for the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship.

“We’re baaaaaack,” she captioned the snap.

Brittany exuded her elegance in a furry coat paired with white boots.

She also took to her Instagram Stories to share the glimpses from the game, which showcased Chiefs grab their spot in the Super Bowl by beating the Buffalo Bills 32-29.

A picture showed 29-year-old Patrick carrying his team's trophy, while another showed Arrowhead Stadium covered in confetti as supporters celebrated the victory.

Brittany also thanked fans for their support of her husband and the Kansas City Chiefs as she wrapped up her post series.

“Thank you for all your concerns with 15 this season, see ya’ll in New Orleans,” she wrote before signing off, “his wife.”

To note, Taylor Swift also marked her attendance at the match to show her support for her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

