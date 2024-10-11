Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter silences lip-Sync rumors with dazzling New York live show

Sabrina Carpenter kicked off her Short N' Sweet Tour on September 23, in Columbus, Ohio

  by Web Desk
  • October 11, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter brought her A-game to New York City!

On Thursday, the Espresso singer brought her glitz and glamour to the stage and silenced lip-synching rumor with dazzling live performance.

For the night, Carpenter got into a custom Patou black mesh polka dot jumpsuit with a deep neckline, cropped legs, and a frilly detailing at the bust, showcasing her toned figure.

The Please Please Please singer complemented her look with a silk sequin embellished robe and her signature curly blonde hair.

Later in the show, Carpenter changed into a custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin sparkly red co-ord, which consisted of a halterneck cropped top and a matching mini skirt.

She added inches to her look with a pair of sparkly Naked Wolfe platform boots with a heart cut-out.

Carpenter’s this performance came after she clapped back at online troll over lip-syncing claim during her Short N' Sweet Tour.

Responding to one of the trollers, she penned, “I sing live every show 100% would you like to speak to my audio engineers.”

Sabrina Carpenter kicked off her Short N' Sweet Tour on September 23, in Columbus, Ohio.

Entertainment News

