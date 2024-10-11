Khloé Kardashian surprises her, Kim, Kylie Jenner's kids with MEGA gift

Khloé Kardashian knows how to make her kids and nieces happy!
The Kardashians star treated her daughter True, son Tatum, alongside nieces and nephews, with a special Hello Kitty visit.
On Thursday, Khloé took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable clip of kids enthusiastically meeting a giant Hello Kitty.
In the clip, True, Tatum and their cousins Chicago, Saint, Stormi, and Dream could be seen going gaga over the Hello Kitty, who was waving them while holding bags of gifts.
To note, Kim Kardashian shares Chicago, Saint, Psalm, and North, with ex-husband Kanye West, while their Kylie Jenner is mom to Stormi and Aire with her ex Travis Scott.
When @stoneyclover @hellokitty knocks on your door," Khloé wrote on the Instagram story.
The Good American co-founder shared many clips of her kids and nieces hugging Hello Kitty.
Later, the kids were captured opening gifts from Hello Kitty, which included cute pink and white journals, handbags, pencil cases, and backpacks, featuring each child's name.
"They are so so happy,” Khloé penned on one clip, while on another, she noted, “These are some lucky kiddos."
Khloé Kardashian shares True and Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson.