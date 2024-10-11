Sports

Novak Djokovic secures spot in Shanghai semi-finals with win over Jakub Mensik

Novak Djokovic dropped the first set in a tie-break to Jakub but fought back to secure a 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 6-4 victory

  • by Web Desk
  • October 11, 2024
Novak Djokovic secures spot in Shanghai semi-finals with win over Jakub Mensik
Novak Djokovic secures spot in Shanghai semi-finals with win over Jakub Mensik

Tennis star Novak Djokovic defeated Jakub Mensik on Friday, October 11 in the ongoing annual tennis tournament Shanghai Masters.

As per BBC Sports, Novak dropped the first set in a tie-break to Jakub but fought back to secure a 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 6-4 victory.

The 37-year-old will now face American Taylor Fritz in the second semi-final on Saturday.

Fritz secured his spot in the semi-finals by defeating Belgium’s David Goffin on Friday.

Novak praised Jakub in a statement, noting, "Jakub is someone I've been following in the last three, four years. We went toe-to-toe until the last moment, until the last game."

He added, "I could see today why he is one of the best servers we have in the game - and he's only 19."

Novak further expressed, "I think the future is very bright for him. He knows that I am always there for him, whatever he needs."

He has so far won 99 titles, aiming to become only the third man - after Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) - to achieve a century of tournament victories.

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting
Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design

Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design
Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday

Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

Sports News

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
PCB reveals new selection committee with key appointments
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Cristiano Ronaldo gears up for UEFA Nations League clash with Poland
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Toyota's triumphant return to F1: becomes 'technical partner' of Haas
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Pakistan captain Fatima Sana to miss crucial match against Australia in the T20 World Cup
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo pen heartfelt tributes to Rafael Nadal after retirement
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Rafael Nadal announces retirement after two ‘difficulty years’
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Lewis Hamilton expresses gratitude to co-chair 2025 Met Gala
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Former Sheffield United star George Baldock passes away at 31
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Joe Root achieves new career milestone in test against Pakistan
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Alcaraz avenges Cincinnati loss, beats Monfils at Shanghai Masters
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Brazilian icon gives advice to Mikel Arteta after Arsenal's ‘crucial mistakes’
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
NFL analyst receives backlash for one-word Taylor Swift remark