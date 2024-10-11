Novak Djokovic secures spot in Shanghai semi-finals with win over Jakub Mensik

Tennis star Novak Djokovic defeated Jakub Mensik on Friday, October 11 in the ongoing annual tennis tournament Shanghai Masters.
As per BBC Sports, Novak dropped the first set in a tie-break to Jakub but fought back to secure a 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 6-4 victory.
The 37-year-old will now face American Taylor Fritz in the second semi-final on Saturday.
Fritz secured his spot in the semi-finals by defeating Belgium’s David Goffin on Friday.
Novak praised Jakub in a statement, noting, "Jakub is someone I've been following in the last three, four years. We went toe-to-toe until the last moment, until the last game."
He added, "I could see today why he is one of the best servers we have in the game - and he's only 19."
Novak further expressed, "I think the future is very bright for him. He knows that I am always there for him, whatever he needs."
He has so far won 99 titles, aiming to become only the third man - after Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) - to achieve a century of tournament victories.