Royal

Royal fans notice Kate Middleton's surprising change in first post-cancer appearance

Kate Middleton joined Prince William in Southport to support tragic stabbings-affected families on Thursday

  • by Web Desk
  • October 11, 2024
Kate Middleton shocked everyone with her surprise public return to royal duties, but this wasn’t the only thing that caught attention.

For her latest outing with Prince William in Southport, the Princess of Wales ditched her all-time famous iconic engagement ring and instead she opted to wear an elegant eternity-style band, stacked alongside her gold wedding ring.

Prior to this, Kate was mostly seen with her blue sapphire engagement ring, which was previously belonged to Princess Diana.

However, this new, sapphires and diamonds ring is not so new for Royal fans, as they previously spotted Kate wearing the ring in a video congratulating Team GB athletes following the Paris Olympics.

She also donned the same ring in her emotional cancer-free announcement video.

When Kate was seen wearing this new eternity band for the first time, fans speculated that it might hold special meaning, and could possibly be a gift from Prince William to mark a new chapter in her life after cancer treatment.

Moreover, this appearance marked Kate Midleton’s first official public engagement since completing chemotherapy treatment last month.

During the outing, Kate and Prince William met with grieving families, affected by the tragic stabbings earlier this summer. 

