Sci-Tech

Scientists link intensifying hurricanes to human-driven climate change

This team investigates the role of climate change in intensifying extreme weather

  • by Web Desk
  • October 11, 2024
Scientists link intensifying hurricanes to human-driven climate change
Scientists link intensifying hurricanes to human-driven climate change

Florida was hard hit by Hurricane Milton this week, which resulted in at least 16 deaths.

A team of international scientists revealed that these situations were intensified by human-driven climate change, as per Reuters

This team investigates the role of climate change in intensifying extreme weather.

According to an analyst by World Weather Attribution, global warming intensified speeds of wind by 10% and increased rainfall by 20 to 30%.

A hurricane made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm.

The extra heat turned Milton into the third-fastest intensifying Atlantic hurricane on record, with maximum winds reaching 180 mph (290 kph),

Ian Duff, a campaigner at environmental nonprofit Greenpeace said, “This study has confirmed what should already be abundantly clear: climate change is supercharging storms, and burning fossil fuels is to blame.”

He further added, “Millions of people across Florida - many of whom lack insurance - now face astronomical costs to rebuild shattered homes and communities."

Due to unusually warm surface water temperatures in Florida and the Caribbean, forecasters predicted a highly active Atlantic hurricane season, expecting between four and seven major storms. 

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting
Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design

Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design
Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday

Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

Sci-Tech News

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Northern lights illuminate Britain’s skies in stunning purple and green display
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Elon Musk introduces new Tesla two doors, self-driving Robotaxi
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Google Photos introduces new feature to identify real vs. AI-generated images
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Nobel Prize Winners from Google ignite controversy on future of AI research
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Hurricanes actually result in million more deaths than are officially reported
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
WhatsApp unveils 20 exciting chat themes for a unique messaging experience
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Elon Musk's X returns to Brazil after paying $5 million fine
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Google faces potential split as U.S. government mulls antitrust measures
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
WhatsApp boosts group chats with exciting new call link feature
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Google enhances Docs experience with exciting new Document Tabs feature
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Google faces major setback in US Court battle with rivals