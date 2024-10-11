Scientists link intensifying hurricanes to human-driven climate change

Florida was hard hit by Hurricane Milton this week, which resulted in at least 16 deaths.
A team of international scientists revealed that these situations were intensified by human-driven climate change, as per Reuters.
This team investigates the role of climate change in intensifying extreme weather.
According to an analyst by World Weather Attribution, global warming intensified speeds of wind by 10% and increased rainfall by 20 to 30%.
A hurricane made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm.
The extra heat turned Milton into the third-fastest intensifying Atlantic hurricane on record, with maximum winds reaching 180 mph (290 kph),
Ian Duff, a campaigner at environmental nonprofit Greenpeace said, “This study has confirmed what should already be abundantly clear: climate change is supercharging storms, and burning fossil fuels is to blame.”
He further added, “Millions of people across Florida - many of whom lack insurance - now face astronomical costs to rebuild shattered homes and communities."
Due to unusually warm surface water temperatures in Florida and the Caribbean, forecasters predicted a highly active Atlantic hurricane season, expecting between four and seven major storms.