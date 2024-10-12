Trending

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan marks his 82nd birthday on October 11, 2024

  by Web Desk
  October 12, 2024
Aishwarya Rai posted a sweet photo of her dad-in-law Amitabh Bachchan on his 82nd birthday.

On late Friday night, the former Miss World Pageant turned to her Instagram handle and made her family a priority. 

She posted a super-cute picture of Big B with her daughter Aaradhya, ending rumors of a tiff with the Bachchan family.

“Happy birthday paa-dadaji. God bless always,” adding a bunch of emojis in her usual style.


The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star was the only one from the Bachchan family who made it a point to extend heartfelt birthday wishes to Big B

Amitabh’s son Abhishek did not post any social media wish for his dad on the occasion of his birthday. Even his daughter Shweta Bachchan did not make any post.

Speculations about tensions between Rai and the Bachchan family began swirling in July during Anant Ambani’s royal wedding gala. 

To note, Rai and her daughter arrived separately from the rest of the Bachchan clan at the Ambani wedding which added more salt to split claims.

Later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan headed to the Paris Fashion Week where she sported her wedding ring, thus proving she is still the 'Bachchan bahu.'

Is Alia Bhatt gearing for another Hollywood film after 'Heart of Stone?'
Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 82nd birthday amidst intense fan fervour
Kangana Ranaut takes brutal dig at Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra'
'Jigra' collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt-Vedang Raina's film grosses 4.55 crores at box office
Sarah Khan unveils character name from her upcoming project
Hania Amir hints at new project amid ‘KMKT’ success
Ananya Panday shares new pictures amid 'CTRL' release
Priyanka Chopra calls herself 'pretty high-maintenance' girlfriend
Shaan Shahid spills major beans on Fawad Khan, Mahira's 'Humsafar'
Aijaz Aslam's mother breathes her last, fans extend condolences
'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' star Emmad Irfani talks on his increasing stardom
Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri rap 'Calm Down' ahead of 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' release