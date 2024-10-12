Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

Aishwarya Rai posted a sweet photo of her dad-in-law Amitabh Bachchan on his 82nd birthday.
On late Friday night, the former Miss World Pageant turned to her Instagram handle and made her family a priority.
She posted a super-cute picture of Big B with her daughter Aaradhya, ending rumors of a tiff with the Bachchan family.
“Happy birthday paa-dadaji. God bless always,” adding a bunch of emojis in her usual style.
The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star was the only one from the Bachchan family who made it a point to extend heartfelt birthday wishes to Big B
Amitabh’s son Abhishek did not post any social media wish for his dad on the occasion of his birthday. Even his daughter Shweta Bachchan did not make any post.
Speculations about tensions between Rai and the Bachchan family began swirling in July during Anant Ambani’s royal wedding gala.
To note, Rai and her daughter arrived separately from the rest of the Bachchan clan at the Ambani wedding which added more salt to split claims.
Later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan headed to the Paris Fashion Week where she sported her wedding ring, thus proving she is still the 'Bachchan bahu.'