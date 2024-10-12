Trending

Shaan Shahid spills major beans on Fawad Khan, Mahira's 'Humsafar'

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan played the leads in the blockbuster drama 'Humsafar'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 12, 2024
Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan played the leads in the blockbuster drama Humsafar
Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan played the leads in the blockbuster drama 'Humsafar' 

Veteran Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid was offered to play the role of Ashar opposite Mahira Khan in drama serial Humsafar.

In a recent interview on Coffee with Samaa, hosted by Naeem Hanif and Bushra Khan, the Arth star made a surprising revelation of how the role of Ashar came his way during the peak time of his career.

“I think Humsafar was initially offered to me, but at that time, I was very busy and couldn’t do it,” Shaan revealed.

Shedding light on Fawad Khan’s lead portrayal in the blockbuster drama series, “The role Fawad played… I didn’t take it because I had already worked with Fawad before in “Khuda Ke Liye”. 

Further adding, "At that time, he was still involved with his band EP and had done shows like “Jutt and Bond”. I met Shoaib Mansoor sahib on set, and I felt that there was still a lot of work to be done in the industry.”

During the same chat, the actor further disclosed the need for unity and collaboration, in turn expressing concerns about division and the lack of cohesive growth.

The Waar 2 actor also revealed if he has any other project in the works, “I would definitely do a good play if something truly inspirational comes along. So far, I haven’t come across anything that inspires me to excel. I’m surprised that we still don’t have our own OTT platforms."

 “It’s all about searching and finding what’s hidden in a particular area,” concluded Shaan Shahid. 

Kanye West wants to 'sleep' with Bianca Censori's mother

Kanye West wants to 'sleep' with Bianca Censori's mother
Charles Spencer’s rumored girlfriend files lawsuit against his ex-wife

Charles Spencer’s rumored girlfriend files lawsuit against his ex-wife
Ryan Reynolds pens hilarious birthday wish for Hugh Jackman with 'Deadpool 3' joke

Ryan Reynolds pens hilarious birthday wish for Hugh Jackman with 'Deadpool 3' joke
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks

Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks

Trending News

Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Is Alia Bhatt gearing for another Hollywood film after 'Heart of Stone?'
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 82nd birthday amidst intense fan fervour
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Kangana Ranaut takes brutal dig at Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra'
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
'Jigra' collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt-Vedang Raina's film grosses 4.55 crores at box office
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Sarah Khan unveils character name from her upcoming project
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Hania Amir hints at new project amid ‘KMKT’ success
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Ananya Panday shares new pictures amid 'CTRL' release
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Priyanka Chopra calls herself 'pretty high-maintenance' girlfriend
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Aijaz Aslam's mother breathes her last, fans extend condolences
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' star Emmad Irfani talks on his increasing stardom
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri rap 'Calm Down' ahead of 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' release