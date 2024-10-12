Shaan Shahid spills major beans on Fawad Khan, Mahira's 'Humsafar'

Veteran Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid was offered to play the role of Ashar opposite Mahira Khan in drama serial Humsafar.
In a recent interview on Coffee with Samaa, hosted by Naeem Hanif and Bushra Khan, the Arth star made a surprising revelation of how the role of Ashar came his way during the peak time of his career.
“I think Humsafar was initially offered to me, but at that time, I was very busy and couldn’t do it,” Shaan revealed.
Shedding light on Fawad Khan’s lead portrayal in the blockbuster drama series, “The role Fawad played… I didn’t take it because I had already worked with Fawad before in “Khuda Ke Liye”.
Further adding, "At that time, he was still involved with his band EP and had done shows like “Jutt and Bond”. I met Shoaib Mansoor sahib on set, and I felt that there was still a lot of work to be done in the industry.”
During the same chat, the actor further disclosed the need for unity and collaboration, in turn expressing concerns about division and the lack of cohesive growth.
The Waar 2 actor also revealed if he has any other project in the works, “I would definitely do a good play if something truly inspirational comes along. So far, I haven’t come across anything that inspires me to excel. I’m surprised that we still don’t have our own OTT platforms."
“It’s all about searching and finding what’s hidden in a particular area,” concluded Shaan Shahid.