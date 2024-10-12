Trending

Ananya Panday shares new pictures amid 'CTRL' release

  Web Desk
  • October 12, 2024
Ananya Panday expressed excitement as her new Netflix project CTRL released on October 4, 2024!

Turning to her Instagram handle on Friday, the Liger actress dropped a bunch of pictures basking in the success of her newly released show CTRL.

In the pictures, the Gehraiyaan star pulled off a stylish look, wearing an all-grey ensemble with her natural skin glowing and minimal makeup doing the talking.

Her long tresses neatly cascaded down the shoulders and opted for no accessories. 

The superstar struck various poses from inside a lift showcasing her stylish and happy side to 25.6 M followers.

“No ESC Only #ctrl watched it yet? On Netflix,” the diva asked her fans in the caption. 


Her ardent fans rushed to the comments section of her post to shower all the love and praise.

One fan in awe wrote, “Nowadays outfits of Ananya’s are just so good.”

“Call Me Bae and CTRL are two completely different genres and Ananya nailed them both. Love her versatility,” a second IG user added.

“O Meri Nella," penned the third.

On the work front, Ananya Panday starred in Call Me Bae, a lively and engaging series that brilliantly merges, comedy, romance and drama into a seamless narrative. 

The series saw Ananya Panday recreating the Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's real-life wedding scene. 

Is Alia Bhatt gearing for another Hollywood film after 'Heart of Stone?'
Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 82nd birthday amidst intense fan fervour
Kangana Ranaut takes brutal dig at Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra'
'Jigra' collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt-Vedang Raina's film grosses 4.55 crores at box office
Sarah Khan unveils character name from her upcoming project
Hania Amir hints at new project amid ‘KMKT’ success
Priyanka Chopra calls herself 'pretty high-maintenance' girlfriend
Shaan Shahid spills major beans on Fawad Khan, Mahira's 'Humsafar'
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday
Aijaz Aslam's mother breathes her last, fans extend condolences
'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' star Emmad Irfani talks on his increasing stardom
Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri rap 'Calm Down' ahead of 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' release