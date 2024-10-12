Ananya Panday shares new pictures amid 'CTRL' release

Ananya Panday expressed excitement as her new Netflix project CTRL released on October 4, 2024!
Turning to her Instagram handle on Friday, the Liger actress dropped a bunch of pictures basking in the success of her newly released show CTRL.
In the pictures, the Gehraiyaan star pulled off a stylish look, wearing an all-grey ensemble with her natural skin glowing and minimal makeup doing the talking.
Her long tresses neatly cascaded down the shoulders and opted for no accessories.
The superstar struck various poses from inside a lift showcasing her stylish and happy side to 25.6 M followers.
“No ESC Only #ctrl watched it yet? On Netflix,” the diva asked her fans in the caption.
Her ardent fans rushed to the comments section of her post to shower all the love and praise.
One fan in awe wrote, “Nowadays outfits of Ananya’s are just so good.”
“Call Me Bae and CTRL are two completely different genres and Ananya nailed them both. Love her versatility,” a second IG user added.
“O Meri Nella," penned the third.
On the work front, Ananya Panday starred in Call Me Bae, a lively and engaging series that brilliantly merges, comedy, romance and drama into a seamless narrative.
The series saw Ananya Panday recreating the Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's real-life wedding scene.