Martin Brundle raises concerns after Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes felt ‘trapped’

Martin Brundle, who is a legendary F1 icon with more than 150 Grands Prix, has raised safety concerns after driving Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes.
He admitted during an Ask Me Anything appearance on Reddit that he struggled with Lewis’ old car.
Martin said, “I recently drove one of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes and you’re buried inside the car with the halo and the headrest and the hands device around your neck,” he said. “And I didn’t actually feel particularly safe – I felt more trapped.”
The Sky Sports commentator added, “But I think the drivers these days get used to that and feel quite safe. So it’s what it’s about – we don’t want to see people killed or badly injured in the name of sport.”
Halo, the cockpit protection device, was introduced in 2018 for drivers protection.
