Martin Brundle raises concerns after Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes felt ‘trapped’

  • by Web Desk
  • October 12, 2024
Martin Brundle, who is a legendary F1 icon with more than 150 Grands Prix, has raised safety concerns after driving Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes.

He admitted during an Ask Me Anything appearance on Reddit that he struggled with Lewis’ old car.

Martin said, “I recently drove one of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes and you’re buried inside the car with the halo and the headrest and the hands device around your neck,” he said. “And I didn’t actually feel particularly safe – I felt more trapped.”

The Sky Sports commentator added, “But I think the drivers these days get used to that and feel quite safe. So it’s what it’s about – we don’t want to see people killed or badly injured in the name of sport.”

Halo, the cockpit protection device, was introduced in 2018 for drivers protection.

Moreover, the Mercedes driver will co-chair the 2025 Met Gala along with many renowned celebrities.

The Formula One driver, who has won seven World Drivers' Championship titles, will be co-sharing the fashion event with actor Colman Domingo, rappers A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams and editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour.

Met Gala will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 5, 2025.

Sports News

MS Dhoni sets social media abuzz with stylish side-fade look
David Beckham hails ‘incredible daughter’ Harper on Day of Girls
Novak Djokovic secures spot in Shanghai semi-finals with win over Jakub Mensik
PCB reveals new selection committee with key appointments
Cristiano Ronaldo gears up for UEFA Nations League clash with Poland
Toyota's triumphant return to F1: becomes 'technical partner' of Haas
Pakistan captain Fatima Sana to miss crucial match against Australia in the T20 World Cup
Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo pen heartfelt tributes to Rafael Nadal after retirement
Rafael Nadal announces retirement after two ‘difficulty years’
Lewis Hamilton expresses gratitude to co-chair 2025 Met Gala
Former Sheffield United star George Baldock passes away at 31
Joe Root achieves new career milestone in test against Pakistan