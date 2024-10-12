Entertainment

Billie Eilish breaks silence on Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan's rising popularity

The 'Birds of a Feather' singer opened up about Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Charli xcx success

  • by Web Desk
  • October 12, 2024
Billie Eilish is speaking on Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Charli xcx’s escalating stardom!

While speaking in a latest interview with The Los Angeles Times published on Thursday, October 10, the Birds of a Feather singer was asked for comments on the increasing fame of her pop peers in the industry.

When asked is she feels threatened with the growing popularity of her fellow artists compared to her, Eilish completely dismissed the question by showing support for Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Charli xcx.

The Lovely singer replied, “Are you kidding me?” adding, “I’m so happy for these bitches. It’s a crazy world when you get to the level they’re experiencing right now, and they’re doing great. Fans are drawn to them because they’re f---ing awesome.”

Billie Eilish, aged 22, also dished out her experience with fame and flashed back to an uncomfortable moment where a TSA agent captured photos of her and she could not do anything about it. She described the whole situation as a “power imbalance.”

“I thought, this is just how my life is gonna be. I’ll never get to go outside again, and I’ll never feel like a person ever again. Every room is gonna be, ‘It’s Billie Eilish!’ and that’s gonna make me eventually kill myself,” expressed the singer.

Billie Eilish is currently embarked on her seventh headlining concert tour, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, in support of her third studio album of the same name. The singer will perform at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, October 13, 2024.

