Princess Eugenie shockingly gets very intimate with Jack Brooksbank in public

  • October 12, 2024
Princess Eugenie made quite a bold move as she surprisingly got intimate with husband Jack Brooksbank in public today!

But royal observers don’t blame their high passion spirits as the royal duo is celebrating their wedding anniversary on this very special day.

Taking all her happiness to Instagram, Princess Eugenie uploaded an old black-and-white photograph, where she was busy smooching Jack Brooksbank as they danced on their marriage back in 2018.

“Best day ever marrying you... happy 6th anniversary, my love,” Princess Beatrice’s sister wrote romantically.

With this, she attached another photo, showing her deeply gazing into her husband’s eyes while smiling wide hand-in-hand.


Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s kiss is a shock because royal couples are usually expected to keep their affectionate moments private.

While they are seen holding hands or hugging each other casually, exchanging locking lips in public and then posting that instance’s picture online is quite rare.

Love birds are instructed to maintain a sense of formality and decorum, even though there isn’t actually a ban on smooching your partner down.

King Charles and Prince William themselves are unaccustomed to painting the town a sensual red with Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton.

