King Charles unveils Queen Camilla's pet ahead of key royal event

The 76-year-old monarch welcomed new furry pal earlier this year after losing the pet last year

  by Web Desk
  May 18, 2025
King Charles released a few exclusive photos of his wife, Queen Camilla's beloved pet, before attending a significant royal event.

On Friday, May 16th, the Royal Family's official Instagram handle accidentally revealed a rare glimpse of Her Majesty's furry friend.

The 76-year-old monarch arranged the annual Garden Party for the Not Forgotten Association at Buckingham Palace over the weekend. 

While sharing the images, they dropped the rare image of Queen's pet Moley, which she rescued from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home. 

In the viral snapshot, the dog is proudly standing on a chair during the major royal engagement at the Palace.

According to Daily Express UK, Camilla had welcomed the pup into the family earlier this year after losing their dearest rescue dog, Beth. 

The couple, who tied the knot in 2005, announced the somber update on November 18, 2024, with an emotional Instagram post.

They adopted Beth, a Jack Russell terrier, from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in 2011.

After Beth, Camilla, and Charles introduced Moley, another Russell terrier, to the British Royal Family.

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted horticultural event: 

This update comes after Their Majesties joined the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester for their tour on Monday, May 12th, of the world-famous horticultural event. 

The historical royal event initially began in 1913. 

Shortly after the four-day flower show, the dog garden will be moved to the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, which the Queen supports as patron, and where her rescue dogs are from. 

