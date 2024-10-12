Entertainment

Jennifer Garner apologized to Barry Sonnenfeld for divorcing Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner consoled director Barry Sonnenfeld as he became ‘injured party of discussion’

  • by Web Desk
  • October 12, 2024


Jennifer Garner apologized to director Barry Sonnenfeld for not being able to give her best during the shoot of Nine Lives as she was in the middle of divorcing ex-husband Ben Affleck.

In his recently released memoir called Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time, the filmmaker recalled the entire scenario of shock.

First off, he explained that the actress had been frequently flying away to Los Angeles for checking in on Ben Affleck, who “was having issues.”

According to him, Jennifer Garner’s “heartache” was visible on Nine Lives’ set, which was noted by co-stars Kevin Spacey and Christopher Walken as well.

“She is a beautiful person inside and out. Any time she could, she’d fly back to Los Angeles, where she was dealing with her husband, Ben Affleck, who was having issues,” Barry Sonnenfeld wrote.

Going on, he narrated that on the very last day before they wrapped the film up, Jennifer Garner was “a little off.”

And because they were surrounded by hundreds of extras on set, the director took her into a corner and asked if everything was alright.

He recalled, “She apologized for not being at her best. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner had the night before decided to get a divorce.”

“I burst into tears. ‘It’s OK, Barry. It’s going to be OK.’ Jennifer promised,” Barry Sonnenfeld said, adding that the actress started consoling him profusely as he cried.

But this, of course, confused everyone else present in the room!

“I don’t know who was more confused. The 300 extras who wondered what that nice Jennifer Garner had said to Mr. Barry to make him so upset. Somehow, I had become the injured party in this discussion,” he remembered.

Nine Lives was released in 2016, whereas Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck decided to part ways with a divorce in June 2015 with her finding a new love life alongside John C. Miller soon.

