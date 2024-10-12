Royal

Crown Princess Mette-Marit fighting for life like King Charles

Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s health struggles echoes King Charles’ cancer battle with risks divulging

  • by Web Desk
  • October 12, 2024


Crown Princess Mette-Marit has entered the same boat of health woes as King Charles as they’re both “desperately” battling incurable diseases.

On Friday, October 12, it was disclosed that the future queen of Norway has started getting treated for pulmonary fibrosis, which is said to be a “chronic lung that damages lung tissue.”

Confirming the news on the same day, the Norwegian Royal House said that she is starting her treatment immediately, as per Hello Magazine.

Its statement read, “Previous experience has shown that the medicines can lead to side effects that can have consequences for the Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s official programme.”

“Therefore, we find it natural to share this information this time. We will inform you about changes to the official program if necessary,” the announcement added.

It was back in 2018 that the Norwegian Royal House revealed that the future Queen has been diagnosed with a chronic pulmonary disease that’s “incurable and progressively worsens over time.”

On the other hand, King Charles from the British royal throne has been battling an undisclosed type of cancer since the start of this year.

Doctors looking after both the royals say that medical teams can help with their respective diseases, but many sources have claimed that King Charles and Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s condition is “worsening over time.”

