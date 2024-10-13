Charles Spencer’s rumored girlfriend files lawsuit against his ex-wife

Charles Spencer’s rumored girlfriend Cat Jarman has dragged his ex-wife Karen Spencer to court for “misuse of private information.”
Hello Magazine has reported that the legal proceeding started on Thursday, October 10, but further details from this high-profile case have not come out just yet.
It’s however known that the famous UK law firm Simons Muirhead Burton will be representing Cat Jarman, whereas Karen Spencer has reportedly opted to deal with it herself.
Charles Spencer first met his ex-wife back in 2010, when they were introduced to each other on a blind date and got hitched to each other just a few months later.
In June 2024, he confirmed divorcing her, and called it an “immensely sad” development in his life while wishing Karen Spencer “every happiness in the future.”
It’s said that tensions rose in their decade-long marriage after the Earl “wrote about the sexual abuse he endured as a child in his memoir, A Very Private School.”
Charles Spencer has however remained very tight-lipped about romancing Cat Jarman following his split from his ex-spouse. He calls her “close enough.”