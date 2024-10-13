Royal

Charles Spencer’s rumored girlfriend files lawsuit against his ex-wife

Charles Spencer’s gossiped partner Cat Jarman sued ex-wife Karen Spencer big time

  • by Web Desk
  • October 13, 2024
Charles Spencer’s rumored girlfriend files lawsuit against his ex-wife
Charles Spencer’s rumored girlfriend files lawsuit against his ex-wife

Charles Spencer’s rumored girlfriend Cat Jarman has dragged his ex-wife Karen Spencer to court for “misuse of private information.”

Hello Magazine has reported that the legal proceeding started on Thursday, October 10, but further details from this high-profile case have not come out just yet.

It’s however known that the famous UK law firm Simons Muirhead Burton will be representing Cat Jarman, whereas Karen Spencer has reportedly opted to deal with it herself.

Charles Spencer first met his ex-wife back in 2010, when they were introduced to each other on a blind date and got hitched to each other just a few months later.

In June 2024, he confirmed divorcing her, and called it an “immensely sad” development in his life while wishing Karen Spencer “every happiness in the future.”

It’s said that tensions rose in their decade-long marriage after the Earl “wrote about the sexual abuse he endured as a child in his memoir, A Very Private School.”

Charles Spencer has however remained very tight-lipped about romancing Cat Jarman following his split from his ex-spouse. He calls her “close enough.”

Kanye West wants to 'sleep' with Bianca Censori's mother

Kanye West wants to 'sleep' with Bianca Censori's mother
Charles Spencer’s rumored girlfriend files lawsuit against his ex-wife

Charles Spencer’s rumored girlfriend files lawsuit against his ex-wife
Ryan Reynolds pens hilarious birthday wish for Hugh Jackman with 'Deadpool 3' joke

Ryan Reynolds pens hilarious birthday wish for Hugh Jackman with 'Deadpool 3' joke
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks

Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks

Royal News

Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
King Felipe ends government rivalry with National Day Parade
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
King Charles snubs Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in upcoming Christmas invitation
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Crown Princess Mette-Marit fighting for life like King Charles
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Princess Märtha husband Durek Verrett offers glimpse of their exotic honeymoon
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Princess Eugenie shockingly gets very intimate with Jack Brooksbank in public
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Meghan Markle tells teenagers she’s ‘most bullied person in the world’
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
King Charles gives final verdict on monarchy's future in Australia
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Meghan Markle makes ‘daring’ decision after being 'free of Royal family'
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
King Charles medical team makes big announcement ahead of Australia trip
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Meghan Markle makes first appearance after Kate Middleton's Southport visit
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey make bold move after Princess Kate’s emotional act
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Royal fans notice Kate Middleton's surprising change in first post-cancer appearance