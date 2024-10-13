Trending

Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor unveil Sridevi Kapoor Chowk on Dussehra weekend

Veteran actress Sridevi passed away in February 24, 2018 in Dubai

  October 13, 2024
Veteran actress Sridevi passed away in February 24, 2018 in Dubai
Veteran actress Sridevi passed away in February 24, 2018 in Dubai 

A chowk in Lokhandwala has been named after the late actress Sridevi, recognizing her contributions to the Indian cinema. 

Boney Kapoor and his daughter Khushi paid tribute to Sridevi on the occasion of Dussehra, cherishing her legacy. 

In a video posted by a paparazzi on Instagram, Boney can be seen removing a cloth from his wife's photo while the The Archies star stands next to him, visibly upset. 


The father-daughter duo went miles in making the superstar's legacy known by inaugurating a chowk that read Sridevi Kapoor Chowk.  

Both the acclaimed producer and his beloved daughter paid homage to the Sherni star near her longtime residence on October 12, 2024. 

Political leaders and the industry veterans also attended the emotional event. 

While Janhvi Kapoor went missing from the inaugural, veteran stars like Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher and Poonam Dhillon also graced the event with their presence. 

To note, Sridevi's last film was Mom, for which she bagged the Best Actress National Award.

She is also widely known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr. India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma and English Vinglish. 

For the unversed, Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018 in Dubai, sending shockwaves all through India. 

