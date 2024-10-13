Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo hails ‘important win’ over Poland in Nations League

Portugal secured their third consecutive victory in the UEFA Nations League group match

  • by Web Desk
  • October 13, 2024
Portugal secured their third consecutive victory in the UEFA Nations League group match
Portugal secured their third consecutive victory in the UEFA Nations League group match

Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal secured a third consecutive victory in the UEFA Nations League after beating Poland in a group match.

Portugal defeated Poland by 3-1 in a fixture on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at the National Stadium Warsaw.

Ronaldo, who helped the national team win an “important match” with his goal in the 37th minute of the match, was on cloud nine with a new win in the Nations League.

CR7 shared some beautiful glimpses of the match on Instagram and wrote, “Important win in the Nations League. Thanks for everyone's support, let's go all out!”


Moreover, in a comfortable win over Poland, Bernardo Silva opened the score for the team and the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner doubled the lead and brought the score to 2-0 by the end of the first half.

Piotr Zieliński scored the only goal for the Polish side in the 78th minute, while Jan Bednarek's dying-minute goal two minutes before time-out brought the final score to 3-1.

After the triumph over Poland, Portugal continues to dominate the Group 1 points table with nine from three wins in a row, while Poland is number three with only three points from three matches.

Portugal will play the next UEFA Nations League match against Scotland on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC
Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self

Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self
Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem

Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured

Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured

Sports News

Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
NFL new sensation Caleb Williams all set to shine against Jaguars
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Novak Djokovic all set to face Jannik Sinner in Shanghai Masters finals
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
MS Dhoni sets social media abuzz with stylish side-fade look
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Martin Brundle raises concerns after Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes felt ‘trapped’
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
David Beckham hails ‘incredible daughter’ Harper on Day of Girls
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Novak Djokovic secures spot in Shanghai semi-finals with win over Jakub Mensik
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
PCB reveals new selection committee with key appointments
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Rafael Nadal retirement: Djokovic and Alcaraz pay tribute to tennis legend
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Cristiano Ronaldo gears up for UEFA Nations League clash with Poland
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Toyota's triumphant return to F1: becomes 'technical partner' of Haas
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Pakistan captain Fatima Sana to miss crucial match against Australia in the T20 World Cup
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo pen heartfelt tributes to Rafael Nadal after retirement