Cristiano Ronaldo hails ‘important win’ over Poland in Nations League

Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal secured a third consecutive victory in the UEFA Nations League after beating Poland in a group match.
Portugal defeated Poland by 3-1 in a fixture on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at the National Stadium Warsaw.
Ronaldo, who helped the national team win an “important match” with his goal in the 37th minute of the match, was on cloud nine with a new win in the Nations League.
CR7 shared some beautiful glimpses of the match on Instagram and wrote, “Important win in the Nations League. Thanks for everyone's support, let's go all out!”
Moreover, in a comfortable win over Poland, Bernardo Silva opened the score for the team and the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner doubled the lead and brought the score to 2-0 by the end of the first half.
Piotr Zieliński scored the only goal for the Polish side in the 78th minute, while Jan Bednarek's dying-minute goal two minutes before time-out brought the final score to 3-1.
After the triumph over Poland, Portugal continues to dominate the Group 1 points table with nine from three wins in a row, while Poland is number three with only three points from three matches.
Portugal will play the next UEFA Nations League match against Scotland on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.