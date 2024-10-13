Trending

Ahad Raza Mir reminisces 'Ehd-e-Wafa' days with nostalgic photos

'Ehd-e-Wafa,' starring Ahad Raza Mir, aired on Hum TV from September 2019 to March 2020

  Web Desk
  October 13, 2024
Ahad Raza Mir reminisces Ehd-e-Wafa days with nostalgic photos
Ahad Raza Mir reminisces 'Ehd-e-Wafa' days with nostalgic photos

Ahad Raza Mir is taking a trip down memory lane with Ehd-e-Wafa photos!

The Yaqeen Ka Safar took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share heartwarming memories of Ehd-e-Wafa.

He shared a picture of two photographs on Instagram stories with penning, “Found some Ehd-e-Wafa memories.”

In one of the photos, Mir was seen dressed in a uniform, posing with a group of real Cadet College students and director Saife Hassan.

While the other image showed, the Hum Tum actor and the group clad in army uniforms, gathered around a bonfire.

According to an official logline, Ehd-e-Wafa revolves around story of "true friends on their journey of hardships and hustle, willing to sacrifice for their country.”

Besides Mir, the show, which was shot at the picturesque Lawrence College in Murree, featured an ensemble cast including Osman Khalid Butt, Ahad Raza Mir, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Alizeh Shah, Zara Noor Abbas and Hajra Yamin, among others.

The play was penned by by Mustafa Afridi, who was the writer of many acclaimed serials, including, Aangan and Sang-e-Mar Mar.

Ehd-e-Wafa was aired on Hum TV from September 2019 to March 2020.

