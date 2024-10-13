Country star Brantley Gilbert’s wife delivers baby on tour bus

Country singer Brantley Gilbert is welcoming his baby boy!
On Friday, October 11, the singer’s wife turned the tour bus into a labor room as she gave to her baby boy while the vehicle was out in the parking lot.
Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, October 12, Brantley Gilbert shared an emotional video where he documented the shocking turn of events happened on the bus.
As soon as he heard the news, Gilbert rushed to his wife, pausing his Friday concert in the mid.
“So last night might have been the craziest night of my life. Watching such an amazing woman do such an amazing thing is something I’ll never forget,” wrote the Over When We’re Sober singer.
Expressing his heartfelt gratitude towards all those who joined them during the happy hour, he wrote, “Thank you to our road family for rallying around us, Brittany Thornton for helping us bring this little dude into the world, Tupelo, Mississippi for showing us mad love and support.”
In the end, he went on to express his love for his “incredibly strong” wife.
“And most of all… Amber Gilbert, for letting me love you and showing me EXACTLY how incredibly strong a woman can be. I love you,” concluded the singer.
The video began with Brantley Gilbert performing on the stage before he abruptly walked off the stage after receiving an “emergency” message from his team.
Brantley Gilbert and wife Amber Gilbert, who tied the knot in 2015, share three children together.