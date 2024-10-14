Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy another PDA-filled date night in N.Y.C

  • by Web Desk
  • October 14, 2024
Taylor Swift goes out for another cute date with boyfriend Travis in Kelce New York City.

On October 12, the lovebirds went to Torrisi restaurant for their second date night after going on a double date with friend Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds last week.

In the viral pictures posted by Daily Mail, Taylor, 34, and Travis, 35, looked gorgeous together.

The Tortured Poets Department hitmaker donned a dazzling Annie’s Ivy corset with a matching golden mini skirt. 

She finished the look with Versace Medusa Buckle platform heels in black leather and an expensive Roberto Cavalli monogram shoulder bag.

On the other hand, the NFL star went for a casual look with a blue shirt and a pair of beige cargo jeans.

A source recently got candid about the power-couple’s relationship with PEOPLE, "I feel like it's beautiful. It all is a work-life balance and everybody's going through different things. So just for them to acknowledge how hard it is to manage relationships and just deal with everything.”

Taylor also came to support her beau at Arrowhead Stadium a few days before their double date.

Entertainment News

