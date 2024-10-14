Princess Eugenie marks 6 years with husband Jack, shares cute family photo

Royal

  by Web Desk
  • October 14, 2024
Princess Eugenie has penned a gushing note for her husband, Jack Brooksbank, on their 6th wedding anniversary.

On Sunday, her royal highness posted a cute picture of her family on Instagram Stories. 

In the viral photo, the lovebirds can be seen walking through a garden along with gumboot-wearing sons August, 3, and Ernest, 16 months.

She penned the heartwarming snap,“6 years later… ”

A day before their 6th anniversary, Eugenie set the internet ablaze by posting adorable pictures from her wedding day, she wrote “Best day ever marrying you. Happy 6th anniversary my love.”

The royal couple got engaged in January 2018 during a trip to Nicaragua after meeting for the first time in 2010 at a ski resort in Switzerland.


Eugenie and Jack exchanged the wedding vows that same year at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

After two years, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child.

At that time Eugenie’s mother Sarah Ferguson told Us Weekly, “She is incredibly empathetic and will be a great mother. She is a very strong and determined person, always looking for the truth in all she does. Jack and Eugenie are certainly looking forward to sharing the new baby with the whole family.”

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew welcomed baby August in February 2021 and Ernest in May 2023.

