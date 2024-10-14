Royal

King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip

  • by Web Desk
  • October 14, 2024


The cancer-stricken King Charles is set to hit with a financial challenge on this year’s Commonwealth Summit.

As reported by Radar, Charles and Prime Minister Keir Starmer will be demanded for a whopping $261 billion for damages in brutal slave trade.

The Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, who met your majesty in London earlier this month told the United Nations how reparations for colonialism should be prioritised in new “global reset”

Mottley also quoted Charles’ word as she praised him for highlighting that U.K.'s history of slavery is "a conversation whose time has come".

According to Buckingham Palace insiders, after it was revealed that King William III had shares in the Royal African Company, Charles took his family's links to slavery "profoundly seriously."

"His Majesty told the Commonwealth heads of government reception in Rwanda last year, 'I cannot describe the depths of my personal sorrow at the suffering of so many, as I continue to deepen my own understanding of slavery's enduring impact', a well-placed insider reveals.

They went on to explain, "That process has continued with vigor and determination since His Majesty's accession.”

"Historic Royal Palaces is a partner in an independent research project, which began in October last year, that is exploring, among other issues, the links between the British monarchy and the transatlantic slave trade during the late 17th and 18th centuries,” the confidante added.

They further reveal, "As part of that drive, the royal household is supporting this research through access to the royal collection and the royal archives."

For those unfamiliar, historian Dr. Brooke Newman discovered a 1689 document in a royal archive detailing the transfer of $1,300 in company shares from Governor Edward Colston to William of Orange.

