Ariana Grande’s off-pitch ‘Espresso’ gets nod from Sabrina Carpenter

Ariana Grande’s Espresso parody is now Sabrina Carpenter certified!
During the Saturday, October 12, episode of the hit show Saturday Night Live, the Eternal Sunshine artist played an off-key maid of honor during SNL’s “Bridesmaid Speech” sketch, which featured a spoof of Carpenter’s hit song Espresso.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, October 13, Sabrina Carpenter reshared the song on her stories and gave a nod to Ariana Grande’s spoof.
“Very nice and on pitch,” penned the Please Please Please singer, followed by tagging all the bridesmaids who performed in the parody.
Resharing Carpenter's story on her Instagram, Grande wrote, "Tysm, we tried."
In the parody, the bridesmaid spilled the tea on what happened on their bachelorette trip during which the bride (Chloe Fineman) hooked up with some other man.
“So, instead of a speech, we're gonna do something different for y'all, 'cause we're a little bit creative and a little bit quirky," Gardner’s character told the audience as the squad stepped up to the mic.
However, what amused everyone the most was Ariana Grande’s purposeful flat notes and lackluster delivery, depicting her as an unskilled and amateur singer.
Besides Sabrina Carpenter’s song’s spoof, Ariana Grande also wowed the audience with on-spot impressions of Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, and Celine Dion.