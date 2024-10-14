Alia Bhatt receives loads of love from Samantha Ruth Prabhu amid 'Jigra' criticism

Trending

  • October 14, 2024
Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke about ‘tigress’ Alia Bhatt and her flop movie Jigra!

Turning to her Instagram stories on Monday, the Citadel: Honey Bunny actress lauded the Highway actress for making brave choices by sharing a poster of Jigra featuring Alia and Vedang Raina. 

Alongside the post, she wrote, "@aliaabhatt you tigress! A performance so feisty and throbbing with life that I couldn't take my eyes off you! The brave choices you make... the standards you set for yourself (flexed bicep and fire emojis). keep inspiring!"

Further praising director Vasan Bala and Vedang Raina, she added, “@vasanbala you've made a film so unique and you've really pushed the envelope with how to present a female lead! Thank you! Still tripping on the vibe of your film.”

“@vedangraina what a talent! Going to be looking out for your work. The lashings scene...you had me gasping! So visceral,” she noted.

Recently, actress Divya Khossla accused the Heart of Stone star of manipulating Jigra’s box office numbers.

It is pertinent to mention that Vasan Bala’s directirial Jigra has been marked as Alia’s lowest opener since 2014’s Highway. 

As per Sacnilk.com, the movie has earned ₹16.6 crore. 

