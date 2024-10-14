Royal

Queen Camilla's son shares REAL reason for still calling her 'Your Highness'

King Charles and Queen Camilla will kick off their first trip to Oceania on Friday, October 18

  October 14, 2024
Queen Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles has gotten candid about why he still calls his mother “Your Highness.”

The food writer told Hello! that he had to adjust according to the new royal title of his mother when she married King Charles on April 9, 2005.

Moreover, Camilla also has no problem with Tom using the royal title for her.

He said, “Although occasionally, when I'm doing a speech and she's there, I'll forget and call her 'Your Highness’” adding, "I come from a very laid-back family.”

The Cooking and the Crown author also praised his step-father Charles in the same conversation.

“He is the kindest, most knowledgeable, lovely man. He is someone you can ask about food and it's like asking an academic. He's trodden every corner of his kingdom; he knows farming – he's a farming hero,” Tom appreciated.

He went one step ahead and also reflected on the relationship of the royal couple.

The 49-year old author added, "They're very well suited. They work well together, and we're happy that our mother's happy."

His book Cooking and the Crown will be released on October 22, 2024. 

