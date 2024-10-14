Entertainment

Rihanna spends SHOCKING amount on hairstyling: ‘no room for a bad hair day’

The American singer goes extra miles to keep her natural hair healthy

  • by Web Desk
  • October 14, 2024
Rihanna spends SHOCKING amount on hairstyling: ‘no room for a bad hair day’
Rihanna spends SHOCKING amount on hairstyling: ‘no room for a bad hair day’

Rihanna is no stranger to new hair every day!

The Barbadian singer who is not only known for impeccable singing skills, but also for her over the top styling and fashion sense spends a whopping amount on her hair every month.

A source close to the Diamonds hitmaker has dished exciting details on the singer’s obsession with good hair as she always makes sure to rock the best hairstyle.

“She’s been spending upwards of $20,000 a month on her hair for years and that hasn’t changed, even since she’s had kids,” the insider shared.

They continued, “She has a personal hairstylist that does her hair anytime she leaves the house. She has hair extensions and gets them changed out every week. She wants brand new hair every time.”

The informant also revealed that since starting her own haircare line in June, Rihanna is more pressured to have “perfect hair at all times.”

“She has no room for a bad hair day,” said the source, adding, “And she does like to be creative with her styles. It’s also super important for her to protect her natural hair, which is another reason she’s always getting her extensions taken out and redone.”

The insider also mentioned that the mother-of-two takes a lot of pride in her hair and “no amount of money is too much to have perfect hair.”

Rihanna shares two sons RZA and Riot with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death

Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death
Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'

Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'
King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country

King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween

Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween

Entertainment News

Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Andrew Garfield dating Florence Pugh after Kate Tomas split?
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Kylie Jenner gives away her secret beauty tips to rule hearts
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Kourtney Kardashian’s concerns for Justin Bieber fume Travis Barker’s anger
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
‘The Simpsons’ showrunner makes shocking admission about show’s eventual end
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
BTS' J-Hope's military discharge announcement leaves ARMY disheartened
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Nicole Kidman fought with Salma Hayek over ‘superiority issues’
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Halle Berry recalls early career struggles: ‘Shared 1 bedroom with 15 girls’
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
'Game of Thrones' auction breaks records with STAGGERING haul
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Tom Holland follows footsteps of Blake Lively for new business venture