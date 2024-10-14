Rihanna spends SHOCKING amount on hairstyling: ‘no room for a bad hair day’

Rihanna is no stranger to new hair every day!
The Barbadian singer who is not only known for impeccable singing skills, but also for her over the top styling and fashion sense spends a whopping amount on her hair every month.
A source close to the Diamonds hitmaker has dished exciting details on the singer’s obsession with good hair as she always makes sure to rock the best hairstyle.
“She’s been spending upwards of $20,000 a month on her hair for years and that hasn’t changed, even since she’s had kids,” the insider shared.
They continued, “She has a personal hairstylist that does her hair anytime she leaves the house. She has hair extensions and gets them changed out every week. She wants brand new hair every time.”
The informant also revealed that since starting her own haircare line in June, Rihanna is more pressured to have “perfect hair at all times.”
“She has no room for a bad hair day,” said the source, adding, “And she does like to be creative with her styles. It’s also super important for her to protect her natural hair, which is another reason she’s always getting her extensions taken out and redone.”
The insider also mentioned that the mother-of-two takes a lot of pride in her hair and “no amount of money is too much to have perfect hair.”
Rihanna shares two sons RZA and Riot with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.