Royal

Princess Eugenie accused of continuously upstaging Princess Beatrice

Princess Eugenie ‘trying to repeatedly rob’ Princess Beatrice’s fame by taking center stage

  • by Web Desk
  • October 14, 2024


Princess Beatrice is said to be continuously upstaged by her very own sister Princess Eugenie ever since the news of her pregnancy came out.

Royal observers say that the younger sibling has been “desperately” trying to divert all attention to herself by grabbing center stage wherever possible.

When Princess Beatrice announced expecting another child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on October 1, everyone including King Charles started raining love on her.

This sent Princess Eugenie further away from the spotlight as she is a junior to her elder sister, and so always plays second fiddle in the grand royal narrative.

Following that day, Prince Andrew’s younger daughter has been much more active on Instagram, especially when it comes to highlighting her own little family.

To celebrate her wedding anniversary with Jack Brooksbank two days ago, she chose to create buzz by posting a very intimate photo of them on Instagram, even though royals are expected to keep such moments strictly private.

Today, Princess Eugenie celebrated their six years of togetherness again with a photograph of her husband jogging around with their children.

In fact, when Princess Beatrice was seen for the very second time after announcing pregnancy, her sister tagged along, even though they usually don’t make joint appearances.

Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death

Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death
Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'

Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'
King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country

King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween

Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween

Royal News

Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
King Charles ‘struggling to win’ as Prince William grabs control over monarchy
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Royal Family fails to disclose official gifts for 4 years
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
King Charles joins Prince William to push Duchess Sophie ahead of Princess Anne
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Duchess Sophie reduces to tears after hearing heartbreaking truth
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Princess Kate attends Prince Louis' first football match after beating cancer
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
King Charles’ engagements in Australia conditioned on frightening demand
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Queen Camilla’s son shares REAL reason for still calling her 'Your Highness'
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Kate Middleton sets key condition to make her next big appearance
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Princess Eugenie marks 6 years with husband Jack, shares cute family photo
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Prince Andrew plans BIG as daughters Beatrice, Eugenie seek King Charles’ forgiveness