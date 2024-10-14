Princess Eugenie accused of continuously upstaging Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice is said to be continuously upstaged by her very own sister Princess Eugenie ever since the news of her pregnancy came out.
Royal observers say that the younger sibling has been “desperately” trying to divert all attention to herself by grabbing center stage wherever possible.
When Princess Beatrice announced expecting another child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on October 1, everyone including King Charles started raining love on her.
This sent Princess Eugenie further away from the spotlight as she is a junior to her elder sister, and so always plays second fiddle in the grand royal narrative.
Following that day, Prince Andrew’s younger daughter has been much more active on Instagram, especially when it comes to highlighting her own little family.
To celebrate her wedding anniversary with Jack Brooksbank two days ago, she chose to create buzz by posting a very intimate photo of them on Instagram, even though royals are expected to keep such moments strictly private.
Today, Princess Eugenie celebrated their six years of togetherness again with a photograph of her husband jogging around with their children.
In fact, when Princess Beatrice was seen for the very second time after announcing pregnancy, her sister tagged along, even though they usually don’t make joint appearances.