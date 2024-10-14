King Charles joins Prince William to push Duchess Sophie ahead of Princess Anne

King Charles has seemingly joined Prince William to push Duchess Sophie ahead of Princess Anne in the fast-paced royal race.
Few days ago, the Daily Beast reported that the Prince of Wales will be soon offering a grand promotion to Duchess Sophie since aunt Princess Anne is threatening his future as the throne’s heir.
Now, on October 14, the family’s official Instagram account stated that Duchess Sophie has become “the first royal to visit Chad,” where she carried out a number of important duties.
Even though Princess Anne has been the one to complete the most amount of public engagements in the last two years, she has not been handed an equally worthy task by King Charles.
And neither has he celebrated his younger sister in this manner publicly.
In fact, the royal family’s social media profile is full of Duchess Sophie’s pictures these days, offering congrats for each one of her appearances.
On the other hand, Princess Anne has dedicated herself tirelessly to the throne despite suffering a minor head injury months ago.
King Charles and Prince William are believed to be “intimidated” by the Princess Royal, who has repeatedly beaten them in duty and popularity polls.
Royal expert Tom Skyes mentioned that this poses a risk to their rule over the British throne because the public would always believe that Princess Anne can be the more competent and befitting head.
That’s why the father-son duo is reportedly trying to outshine her using Duchess Sophie.