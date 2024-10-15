King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country

King Charles has shown his kind face to the public just a few days before he begins his much-discussed trip to Australia this week.
Per GB News, His Majesty came out to attend a reception held for international business leaders for showcasing the United Kingdom’s potential of being a good investment place to them.
The event was hosted on Monday, October 14, winding up the government’s International Investment Summit for the day.
King Charles was introduced to many high-profile representatives, investors, and business heads, then he sat down to hear their speeches as well.
It was at the St. Paul’s Cathedral where this reception was held and His Majesty very respectfully arrived with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Many industries – such as energy, technology, and performing arts – were brought together to explore a wide range of investment opportunities available within the United Kingdom.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s close friend Sir Elton John was invited as the entertainer for the event.
While Queen Camilla didn’t accompany King Charles today, she will strictly be with him when they head to Australia on October 18.