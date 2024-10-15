Royal

King Charles flourishes UK's investments before flying out of country

King Charles pushed for United Kingdom's business prosperity with Sir Keir Starmer

  October 15, 2024
King Charles has shown his kind face to the public just a few days before he begins his much-discussed trip to Australia this week.

Per GB News, His Majesty came out to attend a reception held for international business leaders for showcasing the United Kingdom’s potential of being a good investment place to them.

The event was hosted on Monday, October 14, winding up the government’s International Investment Summit for the day.

King Charles was introduced to many high-profile representatives, investors, and business heads, then he sat down to hear their speeches as well.

It was at the St. Paul’s Cathedral where this reception was held and His Majesty very respectfully arrived with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Many industries – such as energy, technology, and performing arts – were brought together to explore a wide range of investment opportunities available within the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s close friend Sir Elton John was invited as the entertainer for the event.

While Queen Camilla didn’t accompany King Charles today, she will strictly be with him when they head to Australia on October 18.

Royal News

King Charles ‘struggling to win’ as Prince William grabs control over monarchy
Royal Family fails to disclose official gifts for 4 years
King Charles joins Prince William to push Duchess Sophie ahead of Princess Anne
Princess Eugenie accused of continuously upstaging Princess Beatrice
Duchess Sophie reduces to tears after hearing heartbreaking truth
Princess Kate attends Prince Louis' first football match after beating cancer
King Charles’ engagements in Australia conditioned on frightening demand
Queen Camilla’s son shares REAL reason for still calling her 'Your Highness'
Kate Middleton sets key condition to make her next big appearance
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Princess Eugenie marks 6 years with husband Jack, shares cute family photo
Prince Andrew plans BIG as daughters Beatrice, Eugenie seek King Charles’ forgiveness