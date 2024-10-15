Selena Gomez posts UNSEEN photos from ‘Emilia Perez’ screening at BAFTA

Selena Gomez has taken fans behind the glitz and glamour of Emilia Perez screening at the BAFTA Film.
On Tuesday, the Only Murder in the Building star posted multiple pictures from the premiere and captioned it “London.”
In the first frame she can be seen sitting on a sofa in a cosy outfit with her apple headphones on. While in the second picture, the Wolves crooner was taking a mirror picture after getting all dressed up for the screening.
Selena was also spotted chatting with the movie cast on the red carpet.
The Rare Beauty founder was promoting her upcoming Spanish musical film in London last week. For the final day of screening, Selena went for a gorgeous black Elie Saab gown with cutout sleeves and a pleated skirt.
She chose a clean makeup look with bold red lipstick for the BAFTA Film, and finished the outfit with Hassanzadeh jewellery.
“Rita, an underrated lawyer working for a large law firm more interested in getting criminals out of jail than bringing them to justice, is hired by the leader of a criminal organization,” the synopsis of Emilia Perez read.
The most-awaited movie will be released worldwide on November 13, 2024.