Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ case takes new twist after fresh bombshell allegations

The music mogul hit with new lawsuits by two women and four men

  • by Web Desk
  • October 15, 2024
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ case takes new twist after fresh bombshell allegations
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ case takes new twist after fresh bombshell allegations

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been hit with new allegations of sexual misconduct from six women and men.

As per NBC News, Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee filed six new lawsuits on behalf of two women and four men in the Southern District of New York, on Monday, October 14.

Notably, Buzbee claimed that he is standing in for 120 people accusing the Bad Boys Records founder of sexual misconduct.

Combs was alleged for sexually abusing, assaulting, exploiting, and raping six unnamed complainants, between 1995 and 2021.

The unnamed plaintiffs referred to as Jane and John Doe in the lawsuit made major allegations that were reviewed by PEOPLE.

According to the complaint, the unidentified woman alleged that when she was 19 in 2004, Combs invited her and a female friend to a Manhattan hotel room and forced them to drink alcohol and take drugs

She also accused the rapper for threatening to “have them both killed” before he raped her.

Back in 1995 he also allegedly raped women at a party "packed with high-profile guests," celebrating the release of Biggie Smalls' music video One More Chance in New York City.

Furthermore, a man accused Combs of sexually assaulting him in 1998 when he was 16 and was invited to one of the mogul's White Parties in the Hamptons.

It is pertinent to note that these new allegations came over the heels of Combs’s trial was confirmed as it will be held on May 5, 2025, at the request of his legal team. 

Diljit Dosanjh, Pitbull collaborate for title track of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Diljit Dosanjh, Pitbull collaborate for title track of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'
Olivia Rodrigo addresses fans after dramatic stage incident

Olivia Rodrigo addresses fans after dramatic stage incident
Taylor Swift enjoys baseball match with boyfriend Travis Kelce in N.Y.C

Taylor Swift enjoys baseball match with boyfriend Travis Kelce in N.Y.C
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?

Entertainment News

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Gigi Hadid feels 'honoured' to walk for 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Olivia Rodrigo addresses fans after dramatic stage incident
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Taylor Swift enjoys baseball match with boyfriend Travis Kelce in N.Y.C
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Bianca Censori’s mom hits back at shocking claims about Kanye West
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Selena Gomez posts UNSEEN photos from ‘Emilia Perez’ screening at BAFTA
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Andrew Garfield dating Florence Pugh after Kate Tomas split?
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Kylie Jenner gives away her secret beauty tips to rule hearts
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Kourtney Kardashian’s concerns for Justin Bieber fume Travis Barker’s anger
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
‘The Simpsons’ showrunner makes shocking admission about show’s eventual end