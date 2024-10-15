Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ case takes new twist after fresh bombshell allegations

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been hit with new allegations of sexual misconduct from six women and men.
As per NBC News, Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee filed six new lawsuits on behalf of two women and four men in the Southern District of New York, on Monday, October 14.
Notably, Buzbee claimed that he is standing in for 120 people accusing the Bad Boys Records founder of sexual misconduct.
Combs was alleged for sexually abusing, assaulting, exploiting, and raping six unnamed complainants, between 1995 and 2021.
The unnamed plaintiffs referred to as Jane and John Doe in the lawsuit made major allegations that were reviewed by PEOPLE.
According to the complaint, the unidentified woman alleged that when she was 19 in 2004, Combs invited her and a female friend to a Manhattan hotel room and forced them to drink alcohol and take drugs
She also accused the rapper for threatening to “have them both killed” before he raped her.
Back in 1995 he also allegedly raped women at a party "packed with high-profile guests," celebrating the release of Biggie Smalls' music video One More Chance in New York City.
Furthermore, a man accused Combs of sexually assaulting him in 1998 when he was 16 and was invited to one of the mogul's White Parties in the Hamptons.
It is pertinent to note that these new allegations came over the heels of Combs’s trial was confirmed as it will be held on May 5, 2025, at the request of his legal team.