Nicole Kidman fought with Salma Hayek over ‘superiority issues’

Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman’s viral cat clash from Paris Fashion Week’s Balenciaga show has been analyzed by an expert, and it was seemingly all in the name of “feeling superior!”
Footage of the incident that happened two weeks ago remerged on Sunday, October 13, where the duo was standing for photographs with Katy Perry.
Apparently, a bitter squabble happened when Nicole Kidman fought with Salma Hayek over touching her without permission as they posed for photos together.
Body language expert Judi James has suggested that the altercation stemmed from an “etiquette issue” based on “fashion house rules” instead of there being a history of beef between the stars as many people proposed.
She told Daily Mail, “Nicole Kidman seems to be posing happily with friend Salma Hayek, placing a polite arm round her shoulders while keeping their torsos apart.”
“The problem might possibly first arise when Nicole Kidman then turns to have a more personal-looking friendly chat to Salma Hayek, who is still working the pose,” the professional added.
Judi James then pointed out that in another clip, Salma Hayek was seen steering Nicole Kidman around away from her “using an arm that could be felt as a little superior.”
This is when the latter celebrity possibly schooled her pal to show that “she will go wherever she wants to.”
The expert went on, “Nicole Kidman turns back to kiss Katy Perry, leaving Salma Hayek looking nonplussed.”
She concluded, “Anyone who has seen The Devil Wears Prada though should know that high fashion event body language maybe shouldn’t be judged at normal earthling levels,” she concluded.
After this analyzation, many users on X have agreed with Judi James as they claim that Salma Hayek was perhaps acting in “her role as the boss’ wife” since she’s the wife of Balenciaga’s owner, François-Henri Pinault.