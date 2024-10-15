King Charles radiates good health at International Investment Summit

King Charles has seemingly given a good news about his health at the government’s International Investment Summit.
The monarch, 75, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, attended a high-profile event at St Paul's Cathedral on October 14, 2024.
He sported a navy three piece suit, which was teamed with a patterned blue and white tie, adorned by a matching handkerchief.
During the summit, King Charles III shook hands with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Around 300 guests attended the event where the royal family member spoke to a wide group of notable figureheads.
Sir Tim Berners-Lee, who invented the World Wide Web, astronaut Tim Peake, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and Michelin-starred chef Clare Smyth also met the king.
At the end of the reception, Sir Elton John gave a stellar performance.
PM Keir reflected on the UK's progress at the summit, “We live in an age where political fires rage across the world. Conflict, insecurity, a populist mood that rails against the open values so many of us hold dear.”
He added, “Huge revolution in digital technology, in clean energy, medicine, life sciences, each with a competitive potential to fundamentally change the way we live and the way that we work.”
King Charles also greeted renowned Summit sponsors including executives from HSBC UK, Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays and Octopus Energy during his 45-minute appearance.