Taylor Swift enjoys baseball match with boyfriend Travis Kelce in N.Y.C

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended Chilly Yankees vs. Guardians playoff game in N.Y.C on October 14, 2024

  by Web Desk
  • October 15, 2024
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made headlines again in the sports world by attending a baseball match in cute coordinating outfits.

The Tortured Poets Department hitmaker attended the Chilly Yankees vs. Guardians playoff game at Yankee Stadium with the NFL star in New York City on October 14, 2024.

Travis, 35, and Taylor, 34, went for matching navy blue look for the game day, with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end sporting a Midnight Rodeo cap and Grammy-winning artist donning a dazzling blue top.

The lovebirds have been spotted together on multiple dates last week, they are seemingly attending more time together before the Cruel Summer singer kicks off the final leg of her Eras Tour in Miami October 18.

Similarly, Travis will also head back onto the football field as the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play against the San Francisco 49ers at the West Coast, on October 20, 2024.

Their recent outing came after the couple were spotted with Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds for a double date at Corner Store in SoHo last week.

