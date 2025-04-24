Penn Badgley makes bombshell confession about ‘You’ character Joe

Penn Badgley has taken a trip down the memory lane, revisiting his iconic role in Netflix hit series You.
The Paper Store actor attended premiere of the fifth and final season of You at The Plaza Hotel in New York City on Wednesday, April 23.
Penn, who played serial murderer Joe Goldberg on the Lifetime-turned-Netflix thriller, got candid about his character during a chat with PEOPLE.
He said, "I think I will miss him a little bit. He's been a profound experience for me. He's not a real person. So what have I been doing? I've been engaging in this long [journey] my entire 30s. I was 30 when I took the role. I'm going to be 39 this year. Even though the show, the way it came out, it's actually been closer to seven years. For me, it's like my 30s.”
The 38-year-old star noted, "I became a father while I was on this show. I only got married just before I took the role. So I've grown a lot and I've grown with Joe in a strange way,” adding Joe has "taught me a lot about what it is to be a man by knowing what it is not. And I don't mean the obvious things like, 'Oh, don't murder. That's bad.' That's very clear."
You release date and cast:
Along with Penn, You also stars Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, Griffin Matthews, Tati Gabrielle, Natasha Behnam, Pete Ploszek, Tom Francis, Amy-Leigh Hickman, and Frankie DeMaio.
The fifth and final season of You will release on Thursday, April 24.