New Zealand singer Lorde released 'What Was That' four years after her third album 'Solar Power'

Lorde drops What Was That music video after Washington Square Park incident
Lorde drops 'What Was That' music video after Washington Square Park incident

Lorde has officially entered a new era with a surprise release of her latest track What Was That.

On Thursday, April 24, the Ribs crooner dropped the official music video of her single, just a day after she debuted the track in New York City's Washington Square Park.

Lorde announced surprised meet-up at Washington Square Park

Lorde invited her fans to "meet me in the park" through social media, which received a massive response as the park was filled with her fans just within hours.

However, before the Royals singer could join the fans, the event was shut down by law enforcement due to lack of proper permits.

Despite the obstacles, Lorde returned to the park at around 9 p.m on Tuesday night to interact with fans as she danced along the audio of her unreleased song.


Lorde has been teasing the new release for almost two weeks, as she dropped the first preview of What Was That as the first social media on her TikTok account.

In the music video, Lorde showed off her visuals as she walked alone throughout New York City before finally dancing in the centre of Washington Square Park.

Following the debacle that went down in NYC, Lorde shared a voice note with fans as she reacted to the meetup.

"[explicit], that was insane."

She continued, "I saw this thing that was like 'does Lorde not know she's famous?' I feel like I figured it out last night."

What Was That was originally scheduled to be release on April 25, however, after the surprise pop-up, Lorde moved up the single release by a day.

Listen to Lorde's What Was That here


