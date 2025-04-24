Emma Willis reveals about heart surgery in shocking health update

Emma Willis disclosed that doctors have discovered a hole in her heart

Emma Willis reveals about heart surgery in shocking health update

Emma Willis has shocked fans by sharing a health update after undergoing a heart surgery this week.

Willis disclosed that doctors had discovered a congenital disease, “hole in her heart.”

On Wednesday, April 23, the Love Is Blind UK host shared a carousel of her photos from the hospital, in a patients' gown to extend her gratitude towards the entire staff and her husband Matt Willis for his support and care.

While sharing her health update Willis wrote, “A big humungous THANK YOU to the team at the Royal Brompton Hospital for their care and support.”

She continued, “A few weeks ago, I had keyhole heart surgery, which feels very strange to write, and even stranger when I say it out loud."

"From investigations last year, to diagnosis and then surgery, they were absolutely incredible. As was Matt Willis who never left my side," she added.

The Perfect Stranger actress went on to share, “Turns out, I’ve been pottering around for 48 years blissfully unaware I had a hole in my heart. Isn’t it bonkers what’s happening in our bodies that we have no idea about."


She further shared that the advancements in modern medicines have blown her mind and are doing wonders and saving lives every day.

Emma Willis has since been flooded with support, and love from other renowned figures, including RuPaul's Drag Race UK judge Michelle Visage, activist and model Munroe Bergdorf, and more. 

