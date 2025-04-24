Pete Davidson opens up about grueling tattoo removal process

Pete Davidson has opened up about the grueling process of removing his nearly 200 tattoos, revealing the intense timeline and calling the experience “pretty horrible.”
While conversing with Variety, the Saturday Night Live alum got candid on his tattoo journey, saying, “I started during COVID in 2020, and it’s gonna take me another 10 years.”
“My arms are pretty much gone, and my hands and neck are gone,” Davidson explained, adding that he still has ink to remove on his torso and back.
He later described the process as “pretty horrible.”
“It’s like putting your arm on a grill and burning off a layer, and then you gotta do maintenance and let it heal properly,” he explained.
Davidson went on to say, “And it’s pretty tough. It sucks. I’m not gonna lie.”
Acknowledging his careless attitude, the Dog Man star stated that he “wasn’t taking care of [himself]” when he tatted up his body.
“I used to be a drug addict and I was a sad person, and I felt ugly and that I needed to be covered up,” Davidson added.
The Bupkis star admitted, “And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with tattoos, but mine, when I look at them, I remember a sad person that was very unsure.”
He said that wiping the slate clean with tattoo removal feels like the right decision for him at this point in his life.
Pete Davidson relationship with Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande:
The Suicide Squad star, who is currently dating Elsie Hewitt, got a tattoo to pay tribute to his ex Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande.
Notably, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian dated for nine months, from late 2021 to August 2022, before ending their relationship.
After that Davidson and Ariana Grande became engaged in 2018 but split up later that same year.