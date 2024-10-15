Royal Family gives big relief to Kate Middleton ahead of Christmas

The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has given a big relief from the royal family ahead of a major event.
An insider has revealed that Kate is not under any kind of "pressure" to attend royal family's this year's Christmas dinner at Sandringham estate.
"Princess Kate is on the guest list for this year's Christmas gathering," a source told Express UK.
The royal insider went on to share, "She's keen to join her children and family to celebrate the holidays, but there's no pressure for her to attend.
Keeping Catherine's condition after completing her chemotherapy last month, the source added, "Obviously everyone is looking forward to having her there, but if she doesn't feel up to it on the day, the family will understand."
This update comes shortly after another royal insider revealed that the mother-of-two will join royal family on Christmas only if she's feeling well.
Kate Middleton made her first public appearance last week in Southport after completing her nine-month long cancer treatment.
The Princess of Wales and Prince William met the families of three victims of the stabbing incident, occurred at a Taylor Swift-themed workshop in July.