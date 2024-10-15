Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter gushes over ‘Philly, Montréal, Chicago’ tour crowd

The Short N’ Sweet Tour artist performed three electrifying concerts in Philadelphia, Montreal, and Chicago

  • by Web Desk
  • October 15, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet “crowds are crowding!”

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, the Please Please Please singer shared a carousel of stunning snaps featuring herself and the electrifying crowd from her Philadelphia, Montreal, and Chicago concerts.

The Espresso hitmaker also gushed over the audience for their energy during the concerts and expressed “love” for them.

“Philly, Montréal, Chicago, the crowds are crowding. I love you guys so much :’)))))” captioned the singer.

“See you tonight Minneapolis,” she further wrote.

The carousel featured Sabrina Carpenter in a sparkling red mini dress, glossy stockings, and her signature curly blonde locks.

Complementing her outfit with beautiful, shimmery heels, the Nonsense singer held a silver, glittery towel behind her back, which has been her signature move throughout the tour.

Next in the string of gorgeous images featured snaps of her fans from the audience and the Taste singer performing on the stage.

Carpenter’s fans were quick to swamp the comment section with their love and praises.

“Red is her color,” admired one, while the second wrote, “Sabrina can literally make me Juno!”

The third penned, “Sabrina in her strawberry era,” meanwhile, the fourth expressed, “Will never get over this tour.”

Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour’s next stop is scheduled to be at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, United States, on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 where she will once again take over the stage with her mesmerizing performance.

