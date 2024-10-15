Entertainment

Selena Gomez reflects on ‘special’ storytelling journey in ‘Emilia Pérez’

‘Emilia Pérez’ star Selena Gomez made a gorgeous appearance at the London Film Festival for movie premiere

  by Web Desk
  October 15, 2024
Selena Gomez is expressing heartfelt gratitude to Emilia Pérez cast for giving an amazing “opportunity!”

The Only Murders in the Building actress made a jaw-dropping appearance at the BFI London Film Festival on Friday, October 11, for the premiere of her French film.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, October 15, the American actress-singer dropped snaps from the festival’s red carpet that featured her with the cast of Emilia Pérez.

Selena Gomez expressed gratitude to her costars, Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon, and Adriana Paz, and film writer-director-producer, Jacques Audiard and wrote, ”I’m so grateful to @zoesaldana @karsiagascon @adytapaz and to Jacques for giving me an opportunity to tell a very special story in @emiliaperezfilm.”

Extending thanks to the audience, the Rare singer penned, “Thank you to everyone who came and asked thoughtful questions. The friendship bracelets were cool too.”

The opening photo captured the Midnight Vibes artist in a drop-dead gorgeous red Oscar de la Renta gown that featured a flared pleated skirt and a twist detail at the waistline.

To complement her look, she wore Chaumet’s diamond necklace, earrings and rings, along with Christian Louboutin’s red pumps that matched her ensemble.

The first photo showcased her with three of the Emilia Pérez costars, while the second featured Gomez hand-in-hand with the film director Audiard.

“You are beautiful inside and out, talented and sweet. You deserve this and so much more!!! Thank you for your kindness!! muchos besooos,” commented Adriana Paz.

Selena Gomez’s Emilia Pérez was released on August 21, 2024.

