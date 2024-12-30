'Alice' star Linda Lavin passes away at 87

Linda Lavin, a beloved Broadway star and Tony winner, has passed away at the age of 87.
According to her publicist Lavin, who guest-starred on Barney Miller before getting her own TV series, Alice, died on Sunday, December 29.
They further told Deadline that her unexpected death was due to complications from recently discovered lung cancer,
Lavin's remarkable career spanned over six decades, with many notable roles on stage and screen.
In 1980’s, Lavin returned to Broadway and won a Tony Award in 1987 for her performance in Broadway Bound.
Lavin was born in Portland, Maine, in 1937. Her mother, a singer, encouraged Lavin's interest in theater, paving the way for her future success.
“It took me 10 years to become established in New York,” she told PEOPLE in 1978.
Just a few weeks before her death, Lavin had been actively promoting her new Netflix series No Good Deed and filming for her upcoming Hulu series Mid-Century Modern.
Om December 4, Lavin, who plays Phyllis in No Good Deed alongside Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano, attended the show's premiere in Los Angeles.