Princess Tatiana speaks about ‘crying, hurting’ from divorcing Prince Nikolaos

Princess Tatiana has opened up about going through this immensely “difficult year.”
Back in April, she announced the news of her split from husband Prince Nikolaos of Greece that ended their marriage of 13 years.
And only after a month, her stepbrother Attilio Brillembourgh went missing.
Speaking to BHMagazino, the Danish royal said, “I think it is in adversity that we often find our deepest strength,” while mentioning that this time has been “one of uncertainty and pain” for her.
“Everything happened at the same time. It was like an avalanche of changes in front of everyone,” she said.
“I learned the importance of allowing myself to feel, cry, manage emotions and move forward with self-compassion,” Princess Tatiana added.
She then highlighted how some close relatives and buddies have acted as a backbone of assistance when Prince Nikolaos parted ways with her.
The Greek royal went on, “I had the support of my family, my friends, and my entourage. And I drew immense strength from them.”
Despite falling down, Princess Tatiana reflected on how “the power of human spirit” strengthened her faith so that she got back up again.