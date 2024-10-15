Royal

Princess Tatiana speaks about 'crying, hurting' from divorcing Prince Nikolaos

  October 15, 2024
Princess Tatiana has opened up about going through this immensely “difficult year.”

Back in April, she announced the news of her split from husband Prince Nikolaos of Greece that ended their marriage of 13 years.

And only after a month, her stepbrother Attilio Brillembourgh went missing.

Speaking to BHMagazino, the Danish royal said, “I think it is in adversity that we often find our deepest strength,” while mentioning that this time has been “one of uncertainty and pain” for her.

“Everything happened at the same time. It was like an avalanche of changes in front of everyone,” she said.

“I learned the importance of allowing myself to feel, cry, manage emotions and move forward with self-compassion,” Princess Tatiana added.

She then highlighted how some close relatives and buddies have acted as a backbone of assistance when Prince Nikolaos parted ways with her.

The Greek royal went on, “I had the support of my family, my friends, and my entourage. And I drew immense strength from them.”

Despite falling down, Princess Tatiana reflected on how “the power of human spirit” strengthened her faith so that she got back up again.

Sarah Ferguson pulls Princess Beatrice to royal duties on her birthday
Sarah Ferguson celebrates 65th birthday amid bubbling scandals
Princess Kate, Pippa Middleton set to celebrate special occasion together
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle ‘envious’ with powerful move
Princess Leonor becomes ‘queen of being overlooked’ in priceless exchange
Prince William set to attend community event after King Charles’ new outing
Australian delegates draw criticism for 'embarrassing' move before King Charles visit
King Charles takes emotional decision just days before kicking off Australia tour
Royal Family gives big relief to Kate Middleton ahead of Christmas
Duchess Sophie shares 'heartbreaking' statement after big milestone
King Charles radiates good health at International Investment Summit
King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country