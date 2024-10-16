Patrick Mahomes reveals Taylor Swift's adorable bond with his daughter Sterling

Patrick Mahomes has opened up about the sweet detail of Taylor Swift, revealing her cute bond with his daughter Sterling.
While conversing at The Drive with Carrington Harrison published on Tuesday, October 15, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 29, mentioned that he and his wife Brittany Mahomes’ eldest child shared an adorable bond with the Lover crooner.
“Has Taylor ever baked something for you? And what did she make you?” the radio host asked the sports star.
Patrick shared that Swift “has never baked anything specifically for me.”
“But she’s made different treats that have been around my house — muffins and donuts and stuff like that,” he shared.
“Sterling’s a big baker as well, so they make some stuff together sometimes,” Patrick said, adding, I’m not gonna say I don’t eat them.”
To note, Patrick and Brittany share a daughter Sterling, 3 and a son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 22 months.
On July 12, the couple announced that they were expecting their third child together.
"Round three, here we come," they captioned the post.
Notably, Taylor Swift shared a close link with Mahomed family after started dating the NFL player Travis Kelce in September 2023.