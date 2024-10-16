Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release

Margot Robbie, who announced her pregnancy in July with husband Tom Ackerley, cannot wait to hold her baby after the release of hit short film, See you at 5.
The Barbie actress, 34, has been “spending time in Los Angeles and preparing for her baby's arrival,” as per PEOPLE.
A source told the media outlet that lovebirds "wanted to be parents for a really long time, and are so happy,” adding, “Margot absolutely can't wait.”
“She looks amazing! She's usually one of the hardest working actresses in Hollywood. She seems to enjoy some downtime from filming now though,” the insider further noted.
Ever after pregnancy and long hospital visits, the renowned star has been working as she seemingly love staying busy.
She has also achieved another huge milestone by becoming the face of Chanel No. 5.
Last week, Vogue posted the photoshoot of the Suicide Squad star from the set of her short film.
On the work front, Margot will be next seen with Jacob Elordi in Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights.
The release date of the upcoming movie has not been announced yet.